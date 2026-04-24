Hearts can take a huge stride towards winning the Scottish Premiership when they face fierce rivals Hibernian at Easter Road this weekend.

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The Jam Tarts have been locked in a gruelling three-way battle with Glasgow duo Celtic and Rangers all season. They have dropped points in recent outings and know that a mis-step against Hibs could prove terminal.

Hibernian would love nothing more than to cripple their rivals on the verge of making history.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibs v Hearts on TV and online.

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When is Hibs v Hearts?

Hibs v Hearts will take place on Sunday 26 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hibs v Hearts kick-off time

Hibs v Hearts will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Hibs v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Hibs v Hearts online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hibs v Hearts on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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