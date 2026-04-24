Arsenal enter their Women's Champions League semi-final tie against Lyon aiming for a second successive final in this competition.

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The Gunners won the tournament last year with a victory over Barcelona in the final having already dispatched Lyon in the final four. They will hope history repeats itself in 2026.

Lyon are the dominant force in French football but have failed to lift the Champions League trophy in their last three attempts on the continental stage.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Lyon on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Lyon?

Arsenal v Lyon will take place on Sunday 26 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Lyon kick-off time

Arsenal v Lyon will kick off at 3:30pm.

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What TV channel is Arsenal v Lyon on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+ and BBC Two.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Lyon online

Disney+ customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game on BBC iPlayer.

Is Arsenal v Lyon on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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