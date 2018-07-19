Silicon Valley’s Alice Wetterlund slams TJ Miller for being a “bully” on set

The actress also accuses the predominantly male cast of "enabling" Miller's behaviour

Silicon Valley actress Alice Wetterlund has called out series co-star TJ Miller for being a “bully” on set and has accused the cast of being “complicit”.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, Wetterlund – who played Carla Walton in six episodes of the HBO comedy – criticised “petulant brat” Miller for his “unprofessionalism”.

Wetterlund also claimed that the predominantly male cast “enabled” Miller’s behaviour.

She wrote: “TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f*** off forever.”

Miller, who played one of the lead characters Erlich Bachman on the show, left Silicon Valley in 2017 after four series.

The comedian and actor, also known for Deadpool, has since been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was in college, an allegation which he denied. Miller was also arrested in April for an alleged fake bomb threat.

HBO released a statement saying: “While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on Silicon Valley, we are disappointed to learn of her concerns.

“HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”

TJ Miller is yet to respond to Wetterlund’s comments.