Exclusive new Doctor Who footage set to be revealed during the World Cup final on BBC1

Jodie Whittaker and her team of series 11 companions will be putting in an appearance on Sunday 15th July

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to pay a visit to the World Cup Final – and Doctor Who fans who tune in to the France v Croatia match on BBC1 this Sunday will be treated to an exclusive first look at the Thirteenth Doctor and her friends.

The BBC has revealed plans to premiere brand new Doctor Who series 11 footage during their World Cup Final coverage, teasing: “The World Cup may not be coming home but the Tardis is on its way.”

A teaser video shows the new logo in front of a shattered and fragmented red background, before the words flash up: “The universe is calling”.

Doctor Who will return in the autumn, but no air date has been confirmed – yet.

Will we find out more on Sunday when we get a glimpse of new companions Graham, Ryan and Yasmin (played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill) alongside Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor?