Who is Alexandra Cane? Meet the Love Island contestant who likes the look of Josh

Alexandra is a make up artist who has says she's read a lot of anthropology books about love

Alexandra Cane, 27, admits her mind is “frazzled” when it comes to her thoughts on monogamy, and claims to have read a lot of anthropology books on love. “I don’t really know as humans if we are meant to be monogamous,” she says.

Apt, then, that she likes the look of a couple of boys in the villa: Josh and Dr Alex. “I’d love to meet someone, she says. “I’m setting my sights on Josh. He is so my type looks-wise.

“I feel like Dr Alex could be a good match for me. I feel like we’d have some really in depth conversations, I’m knowledgeable, he is knowledgeable. Hopefully I can bring out his personality a bit. I’d like to get to know him.”

Alexandra does not tolerate lateness. She reveals: “I went on one date where a guy didn’t turn up for an hour so I ordered without him, ate my food then he turned up and I left and he had to pay the bill.”

What is Alexandra looking for in a boy?

Alexandra wants someone who will “be a real gentleman to me and have character”.

“I love somebody with a personality otherwise I feel like I’m carrying the relationship,” she says.

She likes someone who is “calm and natural” and her biggest turn off is someone who is “over the top”.

Who is Alexandra Kane? Key facts:

Age: 27

Job: Make up artist

Instagram: alexandralouise__

Location: Hertfordshire