When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

What time are England's games on TV? On what channel? Who will they face in the knockout rounds? Here's everything you need to know about the Three Lions at Russia 2018

England are through to the World Cup 2018 semi-finals for the first time since 1990 after beating Sweden 2-0.

The stage is now set for a thrilling clash with Croatia – but when and where will it take place?

How far can England go? Check when their upcoming matches are scheduled, and find out everything you need to know about when the England squad will be playing next on TV.

When will England play in the World Cup semi-finals?

England will face Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday 11th July at 7pm BST.

The match will air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games.

When is the World Cup final on TV?

The final will air on Sunday 15th July, kicking off at 4pm from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The match will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC1.

If England beat Croatia in the final, they’re due to play France or Belgium, with those two sides playing in the tournament’s other semi-final.

When is the World Cup third-place play-off on TV?

If England lose against Croatia, they’ll still play one more game in Russia: the third-place play-off. It’s here they’ll battle France or Belgium (whoever loses their semi-final match) for the tournament’s bronze prize.

The losers of both semi-final games will face off on Saturday 14th July, 3pm BST at St Petersburg. The match will air on ITV.