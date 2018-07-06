When is Picnic at Hanging Rock on TV? Who stars, what’s it about, and what channel is it on?

Everything you need to know about the latest adaptation of Joan Lindsay’s classic novel, starring Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer

It should come as no surprise that Joan Lindsay’s classic novel Picnic at Hanging Rock has been adapted for the screen before. The book, which centres around several privileged schoolgirls who go missing following a picnic on Valentine’s Day, makes for heady and suspenseful reading – and all set against the backdrop of one of Australia’s most famous landmarks.

The 1975 novel, set in Victoria, Australia in 1900, sees the girls go missing amidst a woozy mix of intrigue and sexual awakening – and follows the austere headmistress who attempts to find them. Now the latest televised adaptation is headed to UK screens.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2’s Picnic at Hanging Rock.

When is Picnic at Hanging Rock on TV?

The six-part series is on Wednesdays on BBC2, starting on Wednesday 11th July at 9.05pm.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.

Who’s in the Picnic at Hanging Rock cast?

Natalie Dormer, of Game of Thrones and The Tudors fame, heads up the cast as Mrs Appleyard, the brusque and frightening headmistress of a school for young ladies. It’s also made apparent fairly quickly that she has a murky past, which she acknowledges herself: “Goodbye Hester, hello Widow Appleyard!”

Joining Mrs Appleyard are Miranda Reid (Lily Sullivan), the most rebellious of the schoolgirls, and who leads an expedition out to Hanging Rock, and rich, beautiful Irma (played by The Babysitter’s Samara Weaving).

What’s going to happen?

The show is set to follow the book’s plot, which sees several schoolgirls go missing at Hanging Rock at the turn-of-the-century. The effects on the school, the local community, and the possible reasons behind their disappearance are all explored.