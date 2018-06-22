Everyone felt VERY awkward watching that Witness for the Prosecution sex scene with their relatives
An Agatha Christie mystery, an adorable cat and AAAH! A coughing Toby Jones sex scene!
Viewers of the first of the two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic play The Witness for the Prosecution spat out their collective turkey sandwiches.
And it wasn’t because of the gruesome killings or a blood-lapping cat. No, viewers tuning in for a festive murder mystery had to avert their gran’s eyes during a sex scene with a very coughy Toby Jones.
Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.
bbc could have warned me that #witnessfortheprosecution would have so much sex in, Nans horrified and i've never been so embarrassed 😩😩😩😩😩
— jeni (@_jeni_d) December 26, 2016
#witnessfortheprosecution could do without the sex, the in-laws are here.
— Andrew Davies (@Drewdavies123) December 26, 2016
Errr.. . Did Agatha Christie write that bit? (rough, unconsenting, coughing sex) #witnessfortheprosecution ?
— Caitlin (@grimbletweets) December 26, 2016
A Toby Jones sex scene is just what I didn't need at Christmas #witnessfortheprosecution
— Michael. (@miguelhunter) December 26, 2016
The BBC should have issued a statement before #witnessfortheprosecution that this adaptation was not suitable to watch with Grandparents.
— Love, Ollie (@OllieCharles) December 26, 2016
Well the family and I weren't expecting that from the Christmas Agatha Christie 😳 #witnessfortheprosecution
— Rebecca Jones (@Rebe_Jones) December 26, 2016
Does anyone recall a time when the BBC's Boxing Day family treat didn't involve Kim Cattrall on a retro shagathon? #witnessfortheprosecution
— KateMaltby (@KateMaltby) December 26, 2016
forever singing 'sex cough' to the tune of Soft Cell's 'sex dwarf' from now on #witnessfortheprosecution
— outstanding feature (@ssempreliberaa) December 26, 2016
Well, you were warned, guys…
Watching new Agatha Christie, announcer says “may contain scenes of a sexual nature” and whole family freezes #witnessfortheprosecution
— Surrie (@littlebrightone) December 26, 2016
Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies before the final episode. And maybe take Gran to another room…