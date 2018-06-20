James Norton got to meet the real vicar of Grantchester ahead of series 3

He’s been playing Grantchester‘s man of God for nigh on three years now, so it seems fitting that James Norton met the real vicar of his TV parish ahead of the first episode of series three.

So the Vicar of Grantchester met the ACTUAL Vicar of Grantchester tonight. But which is which? @GrantchesterUK @jginorton pic.twitter.com/M4YbL5290B — Diederick Santer (@DiederickSant) April 19, 2017

The Reverend Rachel Rosborough met Norton on BBC’s The One Show, as she and a number of other real-life residents of the Cambridgeshire village popped into studio for a chat.

Norton will resume his post on Sunday 23rd April on ITV as Sidney struggles to strike a balance between his work life and personal life, while simultaneously solving crime with his pal Geordie (Robson Green).

There’s a definite sense that something’s got to give for the young vicar – could this be the year he finally says farewell to church life? Or will he give up on his hopes of finding happiness with his beloved and her baby?