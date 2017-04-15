"I can't do it any more!" Is Sidney Chambers giving up his dog collar in the new series of Grantchester?
The latest trailer teases scandal between Sidney and Amanda
The new series of Grantchester is just weeks away and ITV has released a trailer which features James Norton’s vicar, Sidney Chambers, having some serious doubts about his pious lifestyle.
At the end of series two, fans of the show were left wondering what would happen between Norton’s Sidney and Morven Christie’s Amanda, when the pair declared their feelings for each other and Amanda left her husband.
But in this trailer, it seems that their new-found romance has got them into trouble already, with a senior clergyman telling Sidney that he must put duty above his own needs and "lead by example".
Could the mounting pressure lead Sidney to hang up his dog collar?
Grantchester returns to ITV on 23 April at 9pm