Who is Kendall Rae-Knight? Meet the Love Island contestant and Miss North West

The 26-year-old says she’ll need dating tips from the other girls in the villa because she's been out of the game for so long

Love Island 2018: Kendall Rae-Knight

One of the completely unknown contestants on Love Island this year is Kendall Rae-Knight, who instead of being a minor celebrity or a social media ‘influencer’ actually works in shoe shop Clarks!

Well, that is until this summer, when Kendall becomes one of the first girls to enter the villa.

Here’s what you need to know about the 26-year-old from Blackpool:

Kendall Rae-Knight represented the North West of the country in the Miss England final in 2015, but stopped doing pageants and modelling when she met her ex.

She can sing a bit too. Here she is performing in all her Miss North West glory (tiara and sash)…

Kendall says she feels like she’s at a different stage of her life to everyone else entering the villa. “This time last year,” she says, “I was in a five-year relationship, I was engaged, had a house and I was all settled down ready to have children.”

What is Kendall looking for in a boy?

Kendall has her sights set on “something long-term”. She says: “I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

In terms of looks, she reveals doesn’t really have a set type but her biggest turn-off is when someone is too high maintenance, because she claims to be the opposite. “I don’t do my nails, or have hair or lash extensions. Everything on me is real. I am who I am,” she says. 

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press before entering the villa, Kendall said she actually watched the show last year with her now ex-boyfiend. Eek.

“I can’t say he’ll be a huge fan this year,” she told us. “He isn’t a man of many words, he is very reserved, he isn’t into social media. We left things on very good terms, he never did anything bad, no matter how heartbroken I was so I don’t think he’d be angry; he’d just be surprised i would do something like this.”

Kendall, who also said that on last year’s show she “loved” Muggy Mike, added that she applied for Love Island “in my mum’s kitchen at 5am when I was upset about my ex. I was completely shocked. Someone phoned me at work and I assumed it was someone selling me something.”

We love her already.

Who else is going to be in the new series of Love Island? See the full list of contestants here

Who is Kendall Rae-Knight? Key facts: 

Coupled up with: Adam Collard

Age: 26

Job: Retail Manager

Twitter: @_KendallRKnight

Instagram: kendallraeknight

Location: Blackpool

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

Dani Dyer Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

