Love Island 2018: Hayley Hughes (ITV)

A RadioTimes.com poll asking people who they think will leave the villa saw Hayley Hughes (above) come out on top, taking 47% of the vote.

Samira Mighty was the second most popular choice to be dumped, with 39% and Kendall Rae-Knight came in third with 7%.

It was then Dani Dyer, Rosie Williams, Laura Anderson and Georgia Steel who placed respectively in the poll.

Meanwhile on Twitter, plenty of viewers have also predicted Hayley will be the first contestant to exit this series – as well as suggesting which new couples will emerge during the ceremony:

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2