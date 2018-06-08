Love Island fans know exactly who will be dumped during tonight's recoupling
One of the girls is about to leave - and viewers reckon they know who it is
Tonight's Love Island will see the first recoupling and dumping of the series – and fans have already predicted which girl they think is going to leave the villa.
It was revealed during Thursday night's show that the boys would be picking the girls at the recoupling ceremony on Friday night, but with six boys and seven girls currently in the villa it means one of the female islanders will be sent packing.
A RadioTimes.com poll asking people who they think will leave the villa saw Hayley Hughes (above) come out on top, taking 47% of the vote.
Samira Mighty was the second most popular choice to be dumped, with 39% and Kendall Rae-Knight came in third with 7%.
It was then Dani Dyer, Rosie Williams, Laura Anderson and Georgia Steel who placed respectively in the poll.
Meanwhile on Twitter, plenty of viewers have also predicted Hayley will be the first contestant to exit this series – as well as suggesting which new couples will emerge during the ceremony:
Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2