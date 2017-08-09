Liam Gallagher rules out appearing on Carpool Karaoke with “knobhead” James Corden

Today is gonna be the day / That Liam's gonna throw an insult at you

It was good enough for Adele, Michelle Obama, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga – but Liam Gallagher wouldn’t be caught dead in the passenger seat of James Corden’s car.

The Oasis singer, it seems, is no big fan of Corden. And he certainly won’t be singing along to Wonderwall or Don’t Look Back in Anger for Carpool Karaoke.

Asked if he’d ever take part, Gallagher told GQ: “No, thank you very much. No f**king chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

Um… at this point, his partner Debbie Gwyther corrected him: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it.”

Gallagher responded: “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”

Gallagher may be no fan of Carpool Karaoke, and he may never have watched Kevin and Perry (sorry, Gavin and Stacey) – but he’s not completely out of the loop. Back in June he admitted he was completely addicted to Love Island, hiding away at Glastonbury to keep up-to-date with the ITV reality show.