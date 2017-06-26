"I watched Dizzee Rascal from my room," he explained. "Then I watched Love Island."

And when an incredulous Whiley responded: "I can't believe you're watching Love Island," Gallagher continued: "Without a doubt. Mate, that's where it's at.

“I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side and Love Island it is.”

Other fans of the "dark side" - i.e. ITV2's hit reality show – were happy to welcome him on board.

But does Gallagher think Jess and Mike secretly hooked up - and what's his opinion on Jess's future with Dom? Perhaps he could even enter the show as a celebrity guest? (Though he might have to ditch the parka.)