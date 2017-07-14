Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Line of Duty series 3: did you spot the familiar name on Danny Waldron’s list of Sandsview suspects?

Line of Duty series 3: did you spot the familiar name on Danny Waldron’s list of Sandsview suspects?

The bloodstained note now sitting in the inbox of Line of Duty's Ted Hastings incriminates an old friend – and current suspect

106266

Have you recovered from tonight’s episode of Line of Duty? We haven’t. But before Lindsay Denton met that horribly grisly end, she uncovered a copy of the list that Danny Waldron had left for DS Arnott – the one that was swiped by corrupt copper Dot Cottan before Steve could see it.

Advertisement

We’d forgive you for forgetting all about the internet cafe after those nerve-shredding final seconds in Dot’s car, but it’s worth taking a moment to examine the contents of Waldron’s note and the targets listed on it.

You’ll recognise a few names – Ronan and Linus Murphy, Dale Roach and, of course, Tommy Hunter – but now there’s another that stands out.

106256

Patrick Fairbank. His complicity was all but confirmed by yet another humdinger of an interview scene in which Ted Hastings and Kate Fleming skewered the former Head of Vice with an onslaught of evidence suggesting he’d been involved in the cover-up at Sandsview. Said evidence even included a photograph with real-life child abuser Jimmy Savile alongside fictional politician Roach.

106279

Any eagle-eyed fans will know that clues to Fairbank’s guilt were already in place for us viewers. Episode two – in which Dot first uncovered the list – gave us a fleeting glimpse of the bloodstained note with the former copper’s name printed for all to see.

106263

Of course, it meant nothing to us back then – it’s only in the past two episodes that Happy Valley actor George Costigan has brought the corrupt copper to life – but with Denton’s sacrifice, that list is now sitting in Hastings’ inbox.

Advertisement

Surely it’s only a matter of time before AC-12 have the necessary ammunition to nail him?

Tags

All about Line of Duty

107041
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

104067

Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays: why I love to play the bad cop

104554

Line of Duty star apologises for ‘fibbing’ about shock return

138062.3761c063-ecb6-4c93-8ca0-b5c578614beb

Spring’s here, so why is television still so grim?

107607

Line of Duty to move to BBC1 for two more series

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more