"I think all of us would love to do another one... We're waiting to see, do people embrace it? Do people go?" he tells RadioTimes.com. "It's a much different kind of movie than the typical franchise – it's much more adult."

He added: "We have to wait and cross our fingers that people go see it and then we'll see whether we can tell more stories."

Lawrence's co-star Joel Edgerton – who plays US agent Nate Nash – is also on board for a follow-up, should the public want it. "It all depends if people take to the movie and if they do, social media will remind us or let us know.

"There's definitely a world there to deepen and characters to be developed."

For more on a possible Red Sparrow sequel, click play on the video above.

Red Sparrow is released in UK cinemas on 1st March