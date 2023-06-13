As has often been the case with this franchise, reviews of the film have been decidedly mixed – but that's not stopped it from performing strongly at the global box office, opening to higher figures than each of the last two entries in the franchise.

The seventh installment in the Transformers franchise arrived in cinemas last week, serving as both a sequel to 2018's Bumblee and a prequel to the five Michael Bay films.

One of the things that sets Transformers: Rise of the Beasts apart from any of the other films is its setting, with the action largely unfolding in 1994 following a brief prehistoric opening segment.

That setting allowed the film's creative team to include a soundtrack featuring many classic hip-hop hits from the decade, with Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Notorious B.I.G. among the big names to feature alongside an original track from star Tobe Nwigwe.

Read on for the full list of songs to feature on the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtracks.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack

The full list os songs that appear in the film is below:

C.R.E.A.M (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) performed by Wu-Tang Clan

Anything (Old Skool Radio Version) performed by SWV

Represent performed by Nas

Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) performed by Digable Planets

The Choice Is Yours performed by Black Sheep

Hypnotize performed by Notorious B.I.G.

Mama Said Knock You Out performed by LL Cool J

On My Soul performed by Tobe Nwigwe, Nas & Jacob Banks

Check The Rhime performed by A Tribe Called Quest

