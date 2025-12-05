It's become a festive tradition for Sky Cinema to release its own annual original Christmas movie – and the broadcaster's latest must go down as it's more star-studded to date.

Tinsel Town stars iconic 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland as Bradley Mack, a washed-up Hollywood star who finds himself getting a taste of some of the more eccentric British Christmas traditions when he's cast in a small village's local panto.

As he gets to grips with this very unusual acting experience, he also meets a colourful assortment of characters brought to life by a vast array of familiar faces. Those include Rebel Wilson, Derek Jacobi, Danny Dyer and many more – while there's even a small role for Robbie Williams's daughter Theodora Williams in her acting debut.

Keen to see who else stars? Read on for everything you need to know about the Tinsel Town cast.

Tinsel Town cast: Who stars with Kiefer Sutherland in Sky Christmas movie?

You can find the full cast – listed in alphabetical order – below. Scroll down for more information about the main players, including details on their characters and where you might have seen them before.

Adan Osborne as Radio DJ

Alice Eve as Grace

Alicia Ambrose Bayley as Rita

Andrew Pollard as Stoneford Mayor

Andromeda Godfrey as Female Fan

Asim Chaudhry as Danny

Barbara Ashworth as Hilda

Bel Odowa as Stallholder

Colin Griff King as Judge

Craig Cheetham as Headteacher

Danny Dyer as Kieran

David Shaw Parker as Alf the Director

Derek Jacobi as Albert

Dominic G Britton as Jonty

Doreen Jackson as Jean

Eden Hamilton as Bella

Frank as Sean Grogan

Matthew Connell as Heckler

Isabelle Fairham as Bartender

Jaimi Barbakoff as Sukie

James Lance as Spencer

Jason Manford as David

Jennifer Biddall as Damsell in Distress

Jolene Rapino as Air Steward

Kandy Rohmann as Set Runner

Katherine Ryan plays Bradley's Agent

Kiefer Sutherland as Bradley Mack

Lee Otway as Policeman

Lucien Laviscount as Callum

Luke Carroll as Bert

Maria Friedman as Brenda

Matilda Firth as Emma

Mawaan Rizwan as Nigel

Meera Syal as Cassandra

Ray Fearon as Russell

Rebel Wilson as Jill

Savannah Lee Smith as Izzy

Simon Kane as Magistrate

Tahir Shah as Court Clerk

Theodora Williams as Cara

Winston Branche as Panicked Cop

Zenobia Williams as Sweet Little Girl

Kiefer Sutherland plays Bradley Mack

Kiefer Sutherland plays Bradley Mack in Tinsel Town. Sky

Who is Bradley Mack? A Hollywood action star with a bloated ego who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled – and ends up finding work is a small, snow-dusted English village, starring in the town’s eccentric panto production of Cinderella.

Where have I seen Kiefer Sutherland before? The son of the late Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland, he is best known for his hugely successful role as Jack Bauer on 24, and later for starring as President Thomas Kirkman in Designated Survivor. Notable screen credits include Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, A Few Good Men, A Time to Kill, Phone Booth and, more recently, Juror #2.

Rebel Wilson plays Jill

Rebel Wilson plays Jill in Tinsel Town Sky

Who is Jill? The production's eccentric, no-nonsense choreographer, with whom Bradley begins to develop a spark.

Where have I seen Rebel Wilson before? Australian star Rebel Wilson is best known for her comedic roles in films such as Bridesmaids and the Pitch Perfect trilogy. She has also appeared in satire Isn't It Romantic, rom-com How to be Single, Taika Waititi's film Jojo Rabbit and musical adaptation Cats, while more recently she's been seen in The Deb and Bride Hard.

Matilda Firth plays Emma

Matilda Firth plays Emma in Tinsel Town Sky

Who is Emma? Bradley's daughter, with whom he's desperate to reconnect.

Where have I seen Matilda Firth before? Child star Firth already has a fair few credits to her name, including playing Grace in sitcom Hullraisers, appearing in episodes of Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Nine Perfect Strangers, and film roles in Starve Acre and Wolf Man.

Alice Eve plays Grace

Alice Eve plays Grace in Tinsel Town. Sky

Who is Grace? Bradley's ex-wife and Emma's mother.

Where have I seen Alice Eve before? She's starred in She's Out of My League, Star Trek: Into Darkness (as Carol Marcus), Men in Black 3, Before We Go, Start for Ten, and the Oscar-nominated film Bombshell. She also starred as a popular influencer and bride-to-be in the Black Mirror episode Nosedive while other TV credits include Belgravia, The Power and Iron Fist.

Katherine Ryan plays Bradley's Agent

Katherine Ryan plays Bradley's Agent in Tinsel Town. Sky

Who is Bradley's Agent? Mack’s long suffering agent who lands him the role in the panto.

Where have I seen Katherine Ryan before? Ryan is best known for her work as a stand-up comedian and is a popular figure on the panel show circuit, while she also created and starred in the Netflix sitcom The Duchess.

Derek Jacobi plays Albert

Derek Jacobi plays Albert in Tinsel Town. Sky

Who is Albert? A retired actor who is now the stage door manager.

Where have I seen Derek Jacobi before? A renowned British thespian with iconic roles on stage and screen, Sir Derek Jacobi is known for roles in the likes of Roman drama series I, Claudius, The Tenth Man, Last Tango in Halifax, Doctor Who, and the films Othello, The Day of the Jackal, Henry V, Dead Again, Hamlet, Gosford Park, Gladiator, Nanny McPhee, The Riddle, The King's Speech, My Week with Marilyn, Anonymous, Cinderella and Murder on the Orient Express.

Maria Friedman plays Brenda

Maria Friedman plays Brenda in Tinsel Town. Sky

Who is Brenda? The actress playing the Fairy Godmother in the panto.

Where have I seen Maria Friedman before? Friedman is best known for her work in musical theatre – with three Olivier Awards and another five nominations to her name. On screen, her most prominent role was playing Elaine Peacock on EastEnders from 2014 to 2017.

Danny Dyer plays Kieron

Danny Dyer plays Kieron in Tinsel Town. Sky

Who is Kieron? Jill's ex-husband, who is something of a bully.

Where have I seen Danny Dyer before? A man who'll need no introduction to most viewers, Dyer is known for roles in films like The Football Factory and Human Traffic, and his role as Mick Carter on EastEnders between 2013 and 2022. He has since gone on to present shows like The Wall and Scared of the Dark and has recently starred in Heat,Mr Bigstuff, Rivals and the films Marching Powder and Christmas Karma.

Lucien Laviscount plays Callum

Lucien Laviscount plays Callum in Tinsel Town Sky

Who is Callum? The actor playing Prince Charming, who begins a real romance with Izzy.

Where have I seen Lucien Laviscount before? Laviscount rose to fame after playing Jake Briggs in Grange Hill and Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road. He went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, Death in Paradise, Episodes, Snatch before taking on roles in US shows such as Scream Queens, Katy Keene and Still Star-Crossed. More recently he's starred as Alfie on Emily in Paris and Jay on Peacock.

Savannah Lee Smith as Izzy

Savannah Lee Smith as Izzy in Tinsel Town Sky

Who is Izzy? The actress playing Cinderella, who begins a real romance with Callum.

Where have I seen Savanna Lee Smith before? She's best known for her roles in the Gossip Girl reboot and the TV adaptation of Cruel Intentions.

Mawaan Rizwan plays Nigel

Mawaan Rizwan plays Nigel in Tinsel Town Sky

Who is Nigel? One of the stars of the panto.

Where have I seen Mawaan Rizwan before? Rizwan began his career on YouTube and his known for his work in comedy – including appearing on season 10 of Taskmaster – and for creating and starring in the BBC Three comedy Juice, for which he won a BAFTA.

Jason Manford plays David

Jason Manford plays David in Tinsel Town. Sky

Who is David? One of the stars of the panto – playing an ugly step-sister.

Where have I seen Jason Manford before? Another star known mainly for his work as a stand-up, former 8 Out of 10 Cats team captain Manford's previous acting roles include Death in Paradise, Waterloo Road and numerous stage musicals.

Asim Chaudhry plays Danny

Asim Chaudhry plays Danny in Tinsel Town Sky

Who is Danny? One of the stars of the panto – playing the other ugly step-sister.

Where have I seen Asim Chaudhry before? Chaudhry is perhaps best known for playing Chabuddy G in People Just Do Nothing, a series which he co-created. He has also featured on Taskmaster, Hoff the Record, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Industry and Black Mirror.

Meera Syal plays Cassandra

Meera Syal plays Cassandra in Tinsel Town Sky

Who is Cassandra? The director of the panto.

Where have I seen Meera Syal before? Syal is known for appearing in films such as Yesterday, Paddington 2 and Doctor Strange, as well as series such as Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Goodness Gracious Me, Code 404, The Split, The Sandman, We Are Lady Parts, The Wheel of Time, Mrs Sidhu Investigates and The Devil's Hour.

