We now have the full TV schedules for the 2025 Christmas period, and Sky's line-up features some real highlights that will air across its channels.

Sky's biggest releases are actually arriving ahead of time, with new festive film Tinsel Town, starring Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson, set to debut on Friday 5th December on Sky Cinema Premiere.

Meanwhile, Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer's play, starring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany, will debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 21st December, with all five episodes being made available at once.

The new season of Rob & Romesh Vs... is also on the way, with the eighth run of the beloved show, which stars Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, starting on Tuesday 9th December on Sky Max and NOW.

Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart, Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri and Emma Lowndes as Therese Salieri in Amadeus. Sky UK

When it comes to the big days of the festive period, Christmas Eve's schedule on Sky Max will see a host of A League of Their Own Christmas specials from throughout the year being repeated, along with a number of episodes of Agatha Raisin.

On Christmas Day itself, the channel will air a host of previous Rob & Romesh Vs... Yuletide episodes, plus a repeat of Bad Tidings, the Sky Christmas film from last year starring Lee Mack and Chris McCausland.

In a festive treat for fans of A Minecraft Movie, that film is set to debut on Sky Cinema Premiere on Christmas Day, and air numerous times throughout the big day.

Other big releases on Sky Cinema across the Yuletide period include Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which will debut on 19th December, and Ryan Coogler's smash hit film from earlier this year, Sinners, which will arrive on Boxing Day.

Additionally, Friendship, the Tim Robinson comedy also starring Paul Rudd, will premiere on Tuesday 30th December.

