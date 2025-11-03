With Halloween over, the ramp up to Christmas has begun, and Sky Cinema is looking to take part in the festive fun with its upcoming festive film Tinsel Town.

Starring Kiefer Sutherland of 24 fame alongside Pitch Perfect favourite Rebel Wilson, the film follows failed Hollywood action star Bradley Mack (Sutherland) as he is tricked into taking part in a small town's panto production of Cinderella.

Now, ahead of the film's release next month, Sky Cinema has released a first-look trailer showing off the star-studded cast.

Sky TV describes the film as follows: "A washed-up Hollywood action hero is tricked into starring in a small English town's chaotic Christmas pantomime, where a straight-talking dance instructor and his estranged daughter just might help him rediscover the magic of the season."

Directed by Chris Foggin (Bank of Dave) and written by Piers Ashworth, Frazer Flintham and Adam Brown, the film features a cast of acting and comedy talent alongside Sutherland and Wilson that includes Sir Derek Jacobi, Danny Dyer, Jason Manford, Katherine Ryan, Meera Syal, Asim Chaudhry, Mawaan Rizwan and more.

Also joining the cast for her acting debut is Theodora Williams, daughter of Robbie Williams, who plays Cara, the daughter of Rebel Wilson's "no-nonsense choreographer" Jill.

Sky Original Film Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema on 5th December 2025.

