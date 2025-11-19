Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are back with another instalment of their thrilling Sky Max series. This time round, they're taking on a variety of unexpected challenges across the globe, and now we now exactly when we can tune in.

Ad

That's right, Rob & Romesh Vs season 8 will begin airing on Tuesday 9th December at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW.

The comedic duo are headed to Mumbai, with the aim to break one of the worlds' biggest film industries – Bollywood. The boys will be getting help from some of its biggest stars, Ali Fazal and Anupam Kher, as they attempt to earn roles in a Bollywood movie.

As their journey continues, they'll also be aided by some very famous guest stars along the way, with Martin Freeman, Jessie Buckley, Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon, and Eddie the Eagle all confirmed to feature in the upcoming series.

Raekwon is one of Ranganathan's heroes, whom he meets in New York, where the duo will see if they can conquer Ranganathan's biggest Hip-Hop fear; performing in a New York freestyle cypher.

But that isn't all! Beckett and Ranganathan will also venture into the depths of the Sumatran jungle to find out if they can snap an exhibition-worthy photo to enter one of the world's most prestigious competitions, Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Rob Becket and Romesh Ranganathan. CPL Productions/Sky UK/Ulet Ifansasti

And back in London, the pair prepare to perform Romeo & Juliet at the Globe theatre with the help of the Globe's Artistic Director, Michelle Terry, and some of the nation's finest actors, (Buckley and Freeman). The boys will be putting their acting skills to the test to find out if they can pull off one of Shakespeare's most famous plays.

Rounding off their travels in a winter two-part special, the comedians take on Team GB ahead of the Winter Olympics in early 2026.

With the guidance of former legends Eddie the Eagle and Eve Muirhead, as well as 2026 hopefuls Mia Brookes and Team Mouat, the pair will take on everything from Bobsled to Biathlon, Skiing to Curling in a journey that takes them across the world, including St Moritz in Switzerland and the World Curling Championships in Fredericton, Canada.

Rob & Romesh Vs season 8 begins airing on Tuesday 9th December at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW.

Add Rob & Romesh Vs to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.