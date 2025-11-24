❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Tinsel Town cast reveal Kiefer Sutherland's reaction to British panto for new Christmas film
A-list star Kiefer Sutherland needed to be educated in the finer points of panto from his British co-stars... Oh, yes, he did!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 24 November 2025 at 5:01 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad