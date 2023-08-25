The film includes a mixture of original songs from a fictional musical and more familiar hits from well-known artists, with the soundtrack already available to stream on Amazon.

Read on to find the full list of tracks featured.

Theater Camp soundtrack

The film's official soundtrack, which is available to buy on Amazon, includes a number of original songs written by Ben Platt, Mark Sonnenblick, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin – most of which occur during the production of the fictional musical Joan, Still.

You can find the list of original tracks below:

Joan, Still Theme performed by Cast

performed by Cast Women Cannot Read performed by Cast

performed by Cast The Wall Street Noise performed by Cast

performed by Cast No Tomorrow performed by Cast

performed by Cast Son Salutation performed by Noah Galvin and Kyndra Sanchez

performed by Noah Galvin and Kyndra Sanchez Camp Isn't Home performed by Cast

The soundtrack also includes a number of brief spoken word extracts from the film, titled Troy's Intro, Narrator's Prologue, Joan's Lament and Narrator's Epilogue respectivey.

Meanwhile, the following Bonus Tracks are also included on the soundtrack:

Show Announcements performed by Ben Platt

performed by Ben Platt Peters, Foster, Streisand, Lupone performed by Alexander Bello

performed by Alexander Bello Auditions performed by Cast

performed by Cast Bye Class performed by Molly Gordon

And a number of more familiar tracks can also be heard throughout the film – you can find the list below:

I Could Have Danced All Night performed by Chubby Checker

performed by Chubby Checker Honestly Sincere (from Bye Bye Birdie) performed by Cast

performed by Cast The Obvious Child performed by Paul Simon

performed by Paul Simon MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) performed by Lil Nas X

Theater Camp is now showing in UK cinemas. Read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

