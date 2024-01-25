Alongside its impeccable script and performances, one of the many joys of the film is the soundtrack, which includes both original score compositions by Mark Orton and a vast array of beloved Christmas songs, from Silent Night to Jingle Bells.

Meanwhile, there are also some hits from a few artists popular in the '70s, such as The Allman Brothers Band and Cat Stevens.

Read on for the list of songs featured in The Holdovers soundtrack.

The Holdovers soundtrack

You can find the full soundtrack – comprised of Mark Orton's score, some Christmas standards and a few songs from popular '70s artists – below:

Silver Joy performed by Damien Jurado

performed by Damien Jurado Venus performed by Shocking Blue

performed by Shocking Blue Time Has Come Today performed by The Chambers Brothers

performed by The Chambers Brothers Candlepin Bowling written by Mark Orton (score)

written by Mark Orton (score) Primal Architecture written by Orton (score)

written by Orton (score) Crying Laughing Loving Lying performed by Labi Siffre

performed by Labi Siffre In Memory of Elizabeth Reed performed by The Allman Brothers Band

performed by The Allman Brothers Band Knock Three Times performed by Tony Orlando and Dawn

performed by Tony Orlando and Dawn When Winter Comes performed by Artie Shaw and His Orchestra

performed by Artie Shaw and His Orchestra Drive to Boston written by Orton (score)

written by Orton (score) Nursing Home written by Orton (score)

written by Orton (score) Medley: Deck the Hall with Boughs of Holly / What Child Is This? performed by The Swingle Singers

performed by The Swingle Singers Silent Night performed by The Temptations

performed by The Temptations Jingle Bells performed by Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass

performed by Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass It's Christmas! written by Orton (score)

written by Orton (score) Carol of the Drum (Little Drummer Boy) performed by The Trapp Family Singers

performed by The Trapp Family Singers White Christmas performed by The Swingle Singers

performed by The Swingle Singers The Most Wonderful Time of the Year performed by Andy Williams

performed by Andy Williams The Wind performed by Cat Stevens

performed by Cat Stevens A Calf Born in Winter performed by Khruangbin

performed by Khruangbin The Glove / Now He's History / 5/4 for Constantine written by Orton (score)

written by Orton (score) A Girl in Tow / Back to Barton written by Orton (score)

written by Orton (score) Danny / The Glove / Let's Make the Best of It written by Orton (score)

written by Orton (score) See Ya / Into the Unknown written by Orton (score)

