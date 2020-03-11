This is not the first Netflix original to prove popular with viewers despite not being critically lauded – with the likes of Bright also experiencing a similar fate.

It proves the success of Netflix’s model when it comes to attracting audiences, with the streaming service having an especially impressive track record for projects where star names, such as Wahlberg, are involved.

The film tells the story of a disgraced former Boston police officer called Spenser, played by Wahlberg, who is released from prison after serving a five-year sentence.

Shortly after his release, two officers – including one who Spenser had previously been convicted of assaulting – are found murdered, and so Spenser enlists the help of his new roommate Hawk (Winston Duke, of Black Panther and Us fame) to help investigate.

As well as Wahlberg, the cast for the movie also includes other big names like Alan Arkin.

The film currently has a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics consensus reading, “While the buddy cops at the center of Spenser Confidential are plenty affable, the comedy never arrives as this half-hearted vehicle goes purely through the motions.”

Spenser Confidential is currently available on Netflix.