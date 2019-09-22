Netflix’s Bright 2 delayed because of Will Smith’s busy schedule

Bright star Lucy Fry has some bad news for fans of the Netflix fantasy cop flick: the sequel has been delayed, apparently because Will Smith has so much going on at the moment.

“”We were going to do it this year, and then it didn’t happen because of Will’s schedule,” the actress, who played Tikka the elf in the first movie, told Comicbook.com. “And I really hope they do another one because I had so much fun making that movie. So, I just hope we get to do it again.”

A sequel to the film was announced just a few weeks after it debuted to mammoth viewing figures, in January 2018.

Despite being called “the worst movie of 2017” by some critics, Netflix said at the time that Bright was “the highest viewed Netflix film ever on the services in its first week of release.” It is set in a dystopian world where humans and orcs live in disharmony, and sees Will Smith’s human cop team up with Joel Edgerton’s orc Nick Jakoby.

Will Smith has a number of films in the works, including the upcoming sci-fi Gemini Man and a long-awaited Bad Boys sequel. He’s also set to play Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard, in a new film from Top Boy director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Despite this setback, it seems the film is still a go at Netflix, with Beauty and the Beast screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos lined up to write the script.