She's joined in the cast by several other familiar faces – including Clueless star Alicia Silverstone and Love Victor star Michael Cimino – with several of the characters played by both older and younger actors.

Rebel Wilson takes on a lead role in the new Netflix comedy Senior Year – playing a former high school student who wakes up after a 20-year coma desperate to reclaim her place as Prom Queen.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Senior Year cast: Full list of actors in Rebel Wilson comedy

Rebel Wilson plays Stephanie Conway

Netflix

Who is Stephanie? Defying medical odds, Stephanie wakes from a coma 20 years later – physically she’s aged but mentally she is still 17. Steph has a lot to learn about the world: smartphones, social media, robot deliveries, electric cars, hoverboards, hashtags, the Kardashians, presidential elections and political correctness.

She is determined to make her fantasy dreams a reality, so she devises a plan to get back into Harding High, become Cheer Captain, rule the school, win prom queen, graduate and have the most perfect life.

What else has Rebel Wilson been in? Wilson rose to fame by appearing in a number of hit comedy films – including Bridesmaids, What to Expect When You're Expecting and the Pitch Perfect series, in which she played the role of Fat Amy. More recent big-screen roles have included The Hustle, Cats, and Jojo Rabbit.

Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) plays teenage Stephanie Conway

Mary Holland plays Martha Reiser

Netflix

Who is Martha? Twenty years have passed, and Martha is still at Harding High but now as the school principal and the cheer coach. After graduating from Wesleyan University and getting a master’s in education, Martha has cultivated an environment of inclusion, equality and encouragement for her students: a school without losers.

She remains incredibly organized with a penchant for Powerpoint and a focus on creating a welcoming environment. She’s overjoyed to have Stephanie back and will do just about anything to help her assimilate – even going as far as enrolling Steph into Harding High’s class of 2022.

What else has Mary Holland been in? Holland's film credits include Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Good Posture, and Happiest Season, while she's had recurring roles in TV shows such as Shrink, Homecoming, and Hoops, and was part of the main cast for Netflix Limited Series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Molly Brown (Billions) plays teenage Martha

Justin Hartley plays Blaine

Netflix

Who is Blaine? At 37, Stephanie's ex Blaine is still frustratingly hot and now runs his father’s Hummer Dealership. He is not-so-secretly miserable in his marriage to Tiffany and embraces Stephanie’s return as an opportunity to reset his life.

What else has Justin Hartley been in? Hartley's most prominent roles include Fox Crane on the US soap Passions and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Smallville, while he currently stars as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us – a role which saw him nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series three years in a row from 2018 to 2020.

Tyler Barnhardt (13 Reasons Why) plays teenage Blaine

Sam Richardson plays Seth

Who is Seth? Now fully grown, Seth is cute in a bookish, sci-fi geek sort of way. Seeking a change after a failed engagement, he’s returned to Harding High to serve as the school librarian; but he’s uncomfortable as a faculty member. When Stephanie re-enters Harding High, Seth begins to wonder what could have happened if he’d said something all those years ago…

What else has Sam Richardson been in? Richardson is best known for playing Richard Splett in Veep and co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Detroiters. You might also recognise him from playing various characters on the Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson or for his role as Aniq in The Afterparty.

Zaire Adams (The Ride) plays teenage Seth

Avantika Vandanapu plays Janet

Avantika attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening and Reception at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Janet? Janet is smart, respects efforts to affect change in societal systems, and is ready to be the next Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s a member of the Bulldogettes because she likes to cheer for everyone and she would rather have people listen to her words than her body. She’s cautious about anything that the media could use to discredit her when she runs for office.

What else has Avantika Vandanapu been in? Vandanapu has appeared extensively in Indian films, predominantly in the Telugu language, and had the starring role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin.

Zoë Chao plays Tiffany Blanchette

Netflix

Whois Tiffany? Now married to Blaine, Tiffany is a Goop mom who eats organic, serves as president of Harding High PTA, bakes rounds of Sourdough from her own starter, creates floral tablescapes and captures every perfect moment for her online brand: @ItsTiff.

Ever competitive and bitter that she once lost to Stephanie Conway, Tiff schemes to make her daughter Bri, a senior at Harding High, the prom queen just to spite Steph. But her plan has major backfire potential.

What else has Zoë Chao been in? Chao is known for her roles as Isobel in Strangers, Sara Yang in Love Life and Zoe in The Afterparty, and has appeared in films including Where'd You Go, Bernadette and Downhill.

Ana Yi Puig (Bull) plays teenage Tiffany

Chris Parnell plays Jim Conway

Chris Parnell attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening and Reception at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Jim? Widowed, single father Jim Conway managed the Blockbuster in 2002 (and eventually manages a Best Buy in 2022). While not rich, Jim adores his daughter and is able to give young Stephanie almost everything she wants.

When his daughter falls into a coma, Jim preserves everything from his Toyota to the items in Stephanie’s bedroom to her magazine subscriptions – he’s not good at letting things go. When Stephanie miraculously wakes up, he is overjoyed and sets about helping her assimilate into a world she’s unsure how to navigate

What else has Chris Parnell been in? Former Saturday Night Live cast member Parnell is known for his roles as Dr. Leo Spaceman on 30 Rock and has voiced prominent characters in animated shows such as Archer and Rick and Morty. Film appearances include Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 21 Jump Street and The Laundromat.

Alicia Silverstone plays Deanna Russso

Alicia Silverstone attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening and Reception at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Deanna? In 2002 Deanna was everything young Steph wanted to be: former Harding High cheer captain and Prom Queen who modelled for Delia's as a size 1. She lived in the most beautiful house in Maryland with her perfect husband, a former Harding High quarterback. Twenty years later, however, life is very different for Deanna.

What else has Alicia Silverstone been in? Silverstone was a teen star, playing the main role of Cher Horowitz in Clueless before going on to star as Batgirl inBatman & Robin. More recent film credits have included The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Book Club, The Lodge and Valley Girl.

Michael Cimino plays Lance Harrison

Michael Cimino attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening and Reception at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Lance? Bri Loves’ aloof boyfriend – their open relationship was once featured on Vice as the gold standard of the future. He’s polyamorous with a few kinks and dreams of having consensual sex with an older woman.

What else has Michael Cimino been in? Not to be confused with the late director of the same name, Cimino is best known for playing the title character in Love, Victor, and also previously starred as Bob Palmeri in Annabelle Comes Home.

Jade Bender plays Britney “Bri Loves” Balbo

Jade Bender attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening and Reception at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Britney? Bri is the modern popular girl in school and is trying to build her most authentic socially conscious, body-positive, environmentally aware and economically compassionate brand that’s a home for inclusion-focused fashion, food, and fun-filled lifestyles.

What else has Jade Bender been in? Bedner is still starting out in her acting career, but her previous screen credits include the TV movie Night School and three episodes of the TNT drama series Major Crimes.

Joshua Colley plays Yaz

Joshua Colley attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening and Reception at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Yaz? Witty and fabulous, Yaz is Janet’s BFF and member of the Bulldogettes. He was once obsessed with the hot-cool kids but took the high road and is on a social media detox. Unapologetic, he is fabulously himself.

What else has Joshua Colley been in? Colley is best known for his work in musical theatre, including playing Gavroche in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables and the lead role in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Colley will also appear opposite Cimino in Love Victor season 3.

Jeremy Ray Taylor plays Neil Chud

Who is Neil? Neil is filled with existential dread. He’s on the Bulldogettes squad but not sure why. He’s crushing on another Bulldogette, he has questions, and often lacks confidence, but he’s wonderfully committed.

What else has Jeremy Ray Taylor been in? Taylor's career highlights so far include playing Ben Hanscom in It and It Chapter Two, and Sonny Quinn in Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.

