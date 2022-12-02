Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is an animated musical adapted from the 1970 film version starring Albert Finney, and boasts an extremely starry voice cast – with Luke Evans, Jonathan Pryce, and Olivia Colman among the big names to feature.

Few stories have been adapted for the screen more often than Charles Dickens' classic yuletide novella A Christmas Carol – and following hot on the heels of the modern Apple TV+ reimagining Spirited , another new retelling arrives on Netflix this week.

Read on for everything you need to know about that cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Luke Evans plays Scrooge

Luke Evans plays Scrooge Netflix/Getty

Who is Scrooge? A character who will need no introduction – Ebenezer Scrooge is a cold-hearted miser who despises Christmas until he is visited by an array of spirits on one fateful Christmas Eve.

What else has Luke Evans been in? Welsh actor Evans has appeared in numerous high-profile film roles, including Beauty and the Beast, the Fast and Furious franchise, the Hobbit trilogy and the Disney Plus live-action Pinocchio. On the small screen, he has also had roles in The Pembrokeshire Murders and The Alienist.

Jonathan Pryce plays Jacob Marley

Jonathan Pryce plays Jacob Marley Netflix/Getty

Who is Jacob Marley? Scrooge's deceased former business partner, who is the first spirit to pay him a visit to warn him about what lies in store.

What else has Jonathan Pryce been in? A renowned actor of stage and screen, Sir Jonathan Pryce has starred in numerous shows and films, including Brazil, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Two Popes, Tomorrow Never Dies, The Age of Innocence, Wolf Hall, and Game of Thrones. He took over the role of Prince Phillip for season 5 of The Crown.

Olivia Colman plays Past

Olivia Colman plays Past Netflix/Getty

Who is Past? The Ghost of Christmas Past visits Scrooge to show him several episodes from Christmases during his younger days.

What else has Olivia Colman been in? The Oscar winner is known for her roles in The Crown, The Favourite, Broadchurch, Fleabag (as the Godmother), Peep Show, Rev, The Lobster, Flowers, Landscapers, and The Lost Daughter. She will join the MCU as Sonya Falsworth in the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Trevor Dion Nicholas plays Present

Trevor Dion Nicholas plays Present Netflix/Getty

Who is Present? The Ghost of Christmas Present takes Scrooge on a tour of various Christmases from the present year – showing him the celebrations of his family and acquaintances.

What else has Trevor Dion Nicholas been in? Nicholas is best known for his work on stage, including originating the role of the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin and playing George Washington in the West End production of Hamilton.

Johnny Flynn plays Bob Cratchit

Johnny Flynn plays Bob Cratchit Netflix/Getty

Who is Bob Cratchit? The clerk at Scrooge's office, who is the father of a large family of children and wishes to be given Christmas Day off work, much to his boss's chagrin.

What else has Johnny Flynn been in? A musician and actor, Flynn is known for his role as Dylan Witter in Lovesick and for film appearances in the likes of Beast, Emma, Stardust (playing David Bowie), The Dig and Operation Mincemeat.

Jessie Buckley plays Isabel

Jessie Buckley plays Isabel Netflix/Getty

Who is Isabel? Scrooge's former fiancée, who appears in several scenes shown to him by Past.

What else has Jessie Buckley been in? Singer and actress Buckley first found fame on the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything, and has since emerged as one of the most in-demand film and TV stars in the world – with highlights including films such as Wild Rose, Misbehaviour, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter, Men, the upcoming Women Talking and TV shows including War & Peace, Taboo, Chernobyl and Fargo.

Fra Fee plays Harry Huffam

Fra Fee plays Harry Huffam Netflix/Getty

Who is Harry Huffman? Scrooge's nephew, who repeatedly invites his uncle to spend Christmas with his family even though he knows he will refuse the invitation.

What else has Fra Fee been in? Fee is known for playing Courfeyrac in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, and Kazi in the Disney Plus MCU series Hawkeye while he also has a highly acclaimed theatre career – with credits including West Side Story, The Ferryman and Cabaret.

Scrooge is released on Netflix on Friday 2nd December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

