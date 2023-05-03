Well, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is finally here and it's a fitting farewell (for now) to our heroes.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The third instalment of the franchise, directed by James Gunn, saw Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista's Drax, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Pom Klementieff's Mantis and a very different version of Zoe Saldana's Gamora back in action to save best pal Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) life.

With a darker plot than we've seen before in a Guardians film, and tension at every corner, the movie ended with all of our heroes getting a fitting end to their story – and no major deaths to speak of, despite previous fan speculation. Phew!

The mid and post-credits scenes only added to the MCU film's emotional gut-punch, so here's exactly what happened when the credits rolled.

What happened in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 mid-credits scene?

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. YouTube/Marvel Studios

The mid-credits scene picks up after Peter, Gamora, Drax, Nebula and Mantis have gone their separate ways, with Rocket now the leader of the Guardians.

Groot is still by his side, with Sean Gunn's Kraglin Obfonteri, Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, Cosmo the Space Dog (Maria Bakalova), and Phyla-Vell, one of the girls they saved from the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) ship, joining the fold.

The new gang chat about their favourite songs, with Rocket putting on Come and Get Your Love by Redbone – the song that introduced us to the Guardians in the very first film.

As a horde of creatures who have been terrorising the planet emerge from the horizon, the crew gear up for battle. Whether the team will be back as the new version of the Guardians in future MCU films remains to be seen, but clearly that possibility has been left open.

What happened in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 post-credits scene?

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. YouTube/Marvel Studios

The post-credits scene revisits Peter, who had an emotional reunion with his grandfather (Gregg Henry) in the final scenes of the film.

As his grandfather reads the newspaper (with an incredible headline reading: "Alien Abduction: Kevin Bacon tells all", a reference to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special), Peter eats cereal and chats about mowing the lawn – a little glimpse into his slightly less eventful life on Earth.

Will Chris Pratt be back as Star-Lord?

As has become tradition with Marvel movies, we got a little tidbit confirming the future of Chris Pratt's hero. The line at the end of the film read: "The legendary Star-Lord will return."

There's no confirmation about whether there will be another Guardians film, although Pratt previously made it clear that he would be keen to play the character again.

As for when his time will come again, only time will tell!

