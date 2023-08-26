Teasing the emerging love story between Chalamet’s Paul and Zendaya’s Chani, Villeneuve told Empire: “Part One was like the promise of something, but Part Two delivers on that. I’m exhausted, but a happy director. ... The first movie was more contemplative – a young man discovering a world.

"Here, it’s a war movie. At the very core is a love story between Paul and Chan. How Paul will gain her trust, how she will open her heart to him, and how they will find a way to free Chani’s world from the Harkonnen grip. It’s a much more emotional movie.”

Zendaya as Chani in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Chalamet and Zendaya are among those making a comeback for the sequel after the open ending of Part One, while new additions to the cast include Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

Ferguson will also return as Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica, who narrowly escaped execution in the first movie.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what we've got to look forward to in the sequel, she teased: "It’s an absolutely phenomenal film. It’s dark, it’s gritty, the prosthetics are bonkers, Jaqueline [West, costume designer]'s clothes.

"I really like number one but I think number two is a hell of a lot better."

Dune: Part Two was initially slated to release in cinemas in November 2023, but has been pushed back four months amid the writers' and actors' strikes in the USA.

Dune: Part 2 is released in UK cinemas on 15th March 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

