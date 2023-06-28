The Politician's David Corenswet and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan will be taking over from Henry Cavill and Amy Adams respectively following a major shake-up at DC Studios.

It's been a big day for the DCEU following the announcement that a new Superman and Lois Lane have been cast.

The pair are set to usher in a new era for the superhero giant following the release of The Flash, the first film to land after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran's appointment as DC Studios chairmen and CEOs.

As it turns out, Corenswet already had his eye on the role back in 2019, when he revealed what his take on the Man of Steel might look like.

Speaking to EW at the time about his uncanny resemblance to Cavill, Corenswet said: "It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me," before adding that playing Superman was his "pie-in-the-sky ambition".

He explained: "I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

Henry Cavill as Superman. Warner Bros

The film already has a title, Superman: Legacy, and a release date, 11th July 2025, with casting for further roles including Lex Luthor and superheroes The Authority (per The Hollywood Reporter) expected to be announced in the coming months.

Corenswet was reportedly up against the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for the role, while Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were both said to be in the running to play Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane.

Ultimately, Corenswet and Brosnahan were cast following screen tests over the weekend of 17th June. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm the news and praise the actors, saying: "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

Superman: Legacy marks Corenswet's first foray into Hollywood blockbuster territory, while Brosnahan has an Emmy and a Golden Globe under her belt for her work as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in the Aamzon Prime Video series.

