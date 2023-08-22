Meanwhile, Oscar-winner and Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon stars as the film's main antagonist Victoria Kord and Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine gets a breakthrough role as her niece Jenny – after previously coming close to landing another role in the DCEU.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the impressive ensemble, including details of who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Xolo Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle. WB

Who is Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle? A recent college graduate who returns to his family home in Palmera City to find that his family risk being evicted as a result of financial difficulties. After finding work to support them, he gains superpowers when he is asked to take care of an alien scarab which soon fuses with him to create an armoured suit.

What else has Xolo Maridueña been in? Xolo Maridueña is best known for his role in Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai, in which he plays the key role of Miguel Diaz, while other TV credits include playing Victor Graham in Parenthood and voice roles in Victor and Valentino, Cleopatra in Space and Fast & Furious Spy Racers. His only previous feature film appearance was in the 2013 comedy Dealin' with Idiots.

Bruna Marquezine plays Jenny Kord

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord in Blue Beetle Warner Bros

Who is Jenny Kord? The daughter of Ted Kord and niece of Victoria Kord, Jenny does not like the way that her aunt is leading the family company Kord Industries so steals the Scarab that is being used for its weapons programme. She strikes up a connection with Jaime after giving the Scarab to him for safekeeping.

What else has Bruna Marquezine been in? After beginning her career as a child actor, Brazilian star Marquezine appeared in a number of telenovelas in her homeland. This is her first major English language credit – after she previously came close to landing the role of Supergirl in The Flash.

Adriana Barraza plays Nana

Adriana Barraza plays Nana in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros

Who is Nana? Jaime's grandmother, who has never told her grandson the full story of her past as a rebel fighter.

What else has Adriana Barraza been in? Barraza is probably best known to global audiences for her turns in the Alejandro González Iñárritu films Amores Perros and Babel, the latter of which saw her nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. She may also be familiar for her very brief appearance in Thor, her parts in Cake and Rambo: Last Blood, and her recurring role in Guillermo Del Toro's horror series The Strain.

Susan Sarandon plays Victoria Kord

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros

Who is Victoria Kord? Victoria is the co-founder and CEO of Kord Industries, who is desperate to use the Scarab for her new weapons programme – and will stop at nothing to get it back from Jaime.

What else has Susan Sarandon been in? Sarandon is a Hollywood icon whose key film credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Witches of Eastwick, Thelma and Louise, Lorenzo's Oil, Little Women and Dead Man Walking – the latter of which saw her win the Oscar for Best Actress. She's also starred in Enchanted, The Lovely Bones and Cloud Atlas, as well as in TV shows such as Feud: Bette and Joan, Ray Donovan and Monarch.

George Lopez plays Rudy Reyes

George Lopez as Rudy Reyes in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros

Who is Rudy Reyes? Jaime's larger-than-life uncle, who always has some sort of scheme on the go and is especially keen to help Jaime with his newfound powers.

What else has George Lopez been in? Lopez has enjoyed a successful comedy career and previously starred in his own self-titled sitcom. Previous film roles have included The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, Balls of Fury, Beverley Hills Chihuahua and Rio.

Damián Alcázar plays Alberto Reyes

Damian Alcázar as Alberto Reyes in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros

Who is Alberto Reyes? Jaime's father, who has recently been experiencing some health problems.

What else has Damián Alcázar been in? Alcázar's previous film credits include Lord Sopespian in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and several prominent roles in his homeland Mexico. He has won a record eight Ariel Awards (Mexico's version of the Oscars) for leading roles in Under California: The Time Limit, La Ley de Herodes, Las Vueltas del Citrillo, Crónicas and El Infierno, and supporting turns in El Anzuelo, Lolo, and The Crime of Padre Amaro.

Elpidia Carrillo plays Rocio Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros

Who is Rocio Reyes? Jaime's mother, who is understandably concerned for her son after his fuses with the Scarab.

What else has Elpidia Carrillo been in? Carrillo will probably be most recognisable for her role as guerilla fighter Anna Gonsalves in Predator and, more recently, as Maddy Perez's mother Sonia in Euphoria. Other prominent TV shows on her CV include Miami Vice, Kingpin, Mayans MC and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, while film roles include Bread and Roses, Solaris, Nine Lives, Seven Pounds and The Tax Collector.

Belissa Escobedo plays Milagro Reyes

Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros

Who is Milagro Reyes? Jaime's younger sister, who has always got on well with her brother.

What else has Belissa Escobedo been in? Escobedo had a key role in Hocus Pocus 2 last year, while other credits include the Quibi series Don't Look Deeper, the comedy show The Baker and the Beauty and two episodes of American Horror Stories.

Raoul Max Trujillo plays Carapax

Who is Carapax? Victoria Kord's bodyguard and enforcer – who is charged with obtaining the Scarab from Jaime.

What else has Raoul Max Trujillo been in? Trujillo has appeared in several high-profile films and TV shows throughout his career, with highlights including big-screen roles in Apocalypto, The New World, Cowboys and Aliens, Riddick and Sicario, and TV credits such as True Blood, Da Vinci's Demons, The Blacklist, Jamestown and Mayans MC.

Harvey Guillén plays Dr Sanchez

Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez in Blue Beetle. Warner Bros

Who is Dr. Sanchez? A scientist who works for Victoria, and is frequently terrorised by her bullying leadership style.

What else has Harvey Guillén been in? Guillén is mostly known for his role as Guillermo in the hit TV comedy What We Do in the Shadows, while other small-screen credits have included The Thundermans, Eye Candy, The Magicians, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Reacher. Film appearances have included Truth or Dare, Werewolves Within, and voice roles in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Strays.

Becky G as the voice of Khaji-Da

Who is Khaji-Da? The voice of the Scarab.

What else has Becky G been in? Becky G is best known for her award-winning pop music career, while she's also had film roles in Power Rangers, Gnome Alone, and Good Mourning.

Blue Beetle is now showing in UK cinemas. Read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

