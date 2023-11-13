Across 180 pages, there are films from all genres, dating all the way back to 1902's Le Voyage dans la Lune to 2023's blockbuster Oppenheimer and everything in between.

Some of the movies that feature in the guide include comedy Bridesmaids, action epic Gladiator and even the animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

You can preview the the first 14 pages of the film guide above.

How much is the Radio Times 5 Star Film Guide?

The Radio Times 5 Star Film Guide is £9.99.

The full guide is available to buy now on the Radio Times Shop.

What does the Radio Times 5 Star Film Guide include?

The Radio Times 5 Star Film Guide includes the following:

250 film reviews written by RT's team of expert writers

Suggestions for further viewing, if your appetite has been whetted by a certain film

Trivia nuggets and behind the scenes information (which actor dined on real bison liver in the name of authenticity, for example!)

Details on where you can stream or rent these films via a helpful QR code.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.