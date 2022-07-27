The streamer had previously released a teaser introducing Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J Cricket, who, as well as living in Pinocchio's heart, will serve as narrator for his story. But, as he teases in the brand new trailer, it's not the story audiences may think they know.

A brand new trailer for Netflix's upcoming Pinocchio movie has just landed. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, who called the film his "dream project", the stop-motion musical will put a new spin on the wooden boy's story. And, of course, it features a stellar cast.

Newcomer Gregory Mann voices the wooden boy himself, who looks quite different from his Disney counterpart in the trailer below. He is joined by David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) as Geppetto, Pinocchio's creator and "imperfect" father, who appears to be mourning the loss of his son when an old spirit involves itself in the human world.

A rare occurrence, by Cricket's own admission.

As the trailer hints at, del Toro has chosen the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy for the setting.

Sons of Anarchy's Ron Perlman, who voices theatre director and puppet-master Mangiafuoco (Stromboli in the Disney version), told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that he was "pretty excited" about where del Toro had set the film and "the socio-political implications of the use of this sort of made-up boy, make-believe boy.

"You know, well, once again, it's del Toro, the mind of del Toro working in ways that no one else would think of," he added.

The film's cast is rounded out by Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard.

Pinocchio will land on Netflix this December.

