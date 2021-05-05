Exclusive – Peter Rabbit 2 unveils new bunny-filled teaser clip

Peter Rabbit and his furry friends will be bouncing back on to our screens this summer in Peter Rabbit 2 – a follow-up to Will Gluck’s 2018 family comedy.

The sequel will arrive in cinemas on 17th May and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a brand new clip from the film, featuring the CGI bunnies in action.

In the teaser, we see Peter and friends offer to help new character Barnabas, voiced by Save Me’s Lennie James, with his “big job” before Barnabas refuses, saying it’s much too dangerous.

“We can anything you need, right? If you need to get to a high place, we’re your team. If you need us to be sneaky, we can be invisible. And if you need a distraction?” Peter says, as the group breaks into a rendition of Down by The Bay.

Gavin & Stacey’s James Corden returns to voice the titular rebellious rabbit, who is now part of makeshift family but can’t shed his mischievous reputation and goes venturing outside of the garden.

“When his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be,” Sony Pictures teases.

A host of brand new characters will be introduced in the sequel, including Barnabas (Lennie James), Tommy Brock (Sam Neill) and Pigling Bland (Ewen Leslie), while Cottontail Rabbit, who was voiced by Daisy Ridley in the first film, is now voiced by Aimee Horne.

Aside from new additions to the voice cast, the award-winning David Oyelowo (Selma, Chaos Walking) will be making his Peter Rabbit debut as live-action character Nigel Basil-Jones – a publisher and the film’s new villain – while Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson return as Bea and Thomas.

The film was originally scheduled for March of last year, but was pushed back to the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Rabbit 2 arrives in cinemas on 17th May.