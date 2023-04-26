The one-minute clip opens with Pascal's character Silva riding a horse before he is told by his son: "She was a whore, father." Later we see him meet with Hawke's character Sheriff Jake, who alerts him that "a woman was found killed in town" while the trailer also teases a romance between the two characters.

The first trailer has been released for Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming short film Strange Way of Life, a neo-Western starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

"Years ago you asked me what two men could do living together on a ranch," Silva muses towards the end of the trailer. "I'll answer you now."

This being a Western, there is also no shortage of gunslinging in the trailer – while Almodóvar's trademark use of bright colours can be glimpsed, including in one scene which sees several characters enjoying a wine shower. You can watch the trailer in full below.

The film is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May with a theatrical release following later in 2023, and it marks the Spanish director's second English-language film following The Human Voice in 2020.

An official synopsis reads: "A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. 25 years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen.

"Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship..."

Almodóvar has described the film as "a queer Western", and explained during an appearance on the Dua Lipa podcast: "It's about masculinity in a deep sense because the Western is a male genre."

He added: "What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of the elements of the Western. It has the gunslinger, it has the ranch, it has the Sheriff, but what it has that most Westerns don't have is the kind of dialogue that I don't think a Western film has ever captured between two men."

Strange Way of Life is coming to UK cinemas later in 2023.

