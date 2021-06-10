PAW Patrol movie release date: Cast, trailer and who is Kim Kardashian playing?

Chase, Skye, Rocky and co. are finally heading to the big screen! Kids TV phenomenon PAW Patrol is following in the path of other Nickelodeon luminaries such as Rugrats, The Wild Thornberry’s and Jimmy Neutron in getting its own feature film.

Advertisement

About a young boy called Ryder and his rescue dogs who work as an emergency service in Adventure Bay, PAW Patrol has been going strong for eight years and counting. Since its launch in 2013, it has consistently been one of the network’s most watched shows and it has also been spun-off into a series of live shows similar to Disney on Ice, video games and an endless conveyor belt of toy lines.

With this success, a move to the movies was inevitable. Directed by Cal Brunker who has previously worked as an animator, storyboard artist and director on such films as Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Escape from Planet Earth and Despicable Me, the plot of the film will concern the patrol’s nemesis Humdinger becoming mayor of Adventure City, creating havoc and leaving it up to the pups to save the city from total destruction.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming PAW Patrol movie.

Paw Patrol movie release date

PAW Patrol: The Movie will reach UK shores on 13th August 2021, being released exclusively in cinemas.

For viewers in the US it will be available to watch on streaming service Paramount Plus as well as in the traditional cinema setting from 20th August.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Delores in Paw Patrol movie – who voices her?

In amongst some of the A-list cast additions for the movie version of PAW Patrol is reality TV star, socialite and internet breaker Kim Kardashian West. She is set to play Delores, a poodle that works in an animal shelter.

Whilst she has been a staple on TV screens for well over a decade, Kim has only made a handful of appearances on the big screen, the most notable of which was a small role in parodic Disaster Movie. Her role as Delores will be her first voice acting role.

Getty

Paw Patrol movie cast

For PAW Patrol: The Movie, regular cast members such as Iain Armitage who voices Chase and prolific voice actor Ron Pardo as Humdinger will return as do series mainstays Lilly Bartlam, Callum Shoniker and Keegan Hedley. Will Brisbin, Kingsley Marshall and Shayle Simons round out the regular cast.

There have also been a number of A-list additions for the movie including chat show host Jimmy Kimmel as Marty Muckracker, a news anchor. Black-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin also join the cast as Kendra, a scientist and Liberty, a dachshund who is an enthusiastic new recruit to the patrol.

Multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry will also voice a truck driver and comedians Randall Park and Dax Shepard will also star as Butch and Ruben, two security guards.

Paw Patrol movie trailer

You can watch the trailer for PAW Patrol: The Movie here – it features he original song ‘Good Mood’ performed by Adam Levine.

Advertisement

PAW Patrol: The Movie will be released exclusively in cinemas in the UK on 13th August – visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide