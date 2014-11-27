PADDINGTON ★★★★

The beloved ursine Marmalade fan hits the big screen in this charming, witty and delightfully British comedy. Can the bear from darkest Peru (voiced by Ben Whishaw) find a new home in London, while avoiding the clutches of Nicole Kidman's sinister taxidermist?

HOCKNEY ★★★★

The Bradford-born artist is yer actual national treasure, as this warm and affectionate documentary reveals, using interviews, home movies and Hockney's own work.

HORRIBLE BOSSES 2 ★★★

Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day star in this fun, if uninspired, sequel. This time the hapless chaps attempt a kidnapping, with predictably disastrous results. Jennifer Aniston also returns.

KAJAKI. THE TRUE STORY ★★★★

Incredibly tense British war movie about real events that took place in Helmland Province in 2006. A fine cast of relative unknowns plays the soldiers who are literally trapped in a minefield.

