Paddington, Hockney, Horrible Bosses 2: this week's cinema releases reviewed
The bear from darkest Peru comes to London, a portrait of the artist, and the bosses from hell return
PADDINGTON ★★★★
The beloved ursine Marmalade fan hits the big screen in this charming, witty and delightfully British comedy. Can the bear from darkest Peru (voiced by Ben Whishaw) find a new home in London, while avoiding the clutches of Nicole Kidman's sinister taxidermist?
HOCKNEY ★★★★
The Bradford-born artist is yer actual national treasure, as this warm and affectionate documentary reveals, using interviews, home movies and Hockney's own work.
HORRIBLE BOSSES 2 ★★★
Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day star in this fun, if uninspired, sequel. This time the hapless chaps attempt a kidnapping, with predictably disastrous results. Jennifer Aniston also returns.
KAJAKI. THE TRUE STORY ★★★★
Incredibly tense British war movie about real events that took place in Helmland Province in 2006. A fine cast of relative unknowns plays the soldiers who are literally trapped in a minefield.
ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK