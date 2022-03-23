Operation Mincemeat reveals exclusive behind-the-scenes first look

The film stars Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs, and is inspired by the real-life titular World War II deception operation, when British intelligence officers used a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Operation Mincemeat arrives in UK cinemas next month – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a brand new featurette of the cast and creatives.

Speaking in the featurette, Macdonald says: "It's kind of unbelievable that it was true... You think about World War II and it's the men on the ground."

Wilton adds: "The film is about the deception side of the war."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the video, Succession star Macfadyen describes the intelligence officers in the film as "these sort of collection of odd bods working out ways to fool the Nazis".

Colin Firth leads the cast as Naval Intelligence Officer Ewen Montagu, and according to the official synopsis, the film follows "two British intelligence officers [who] hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II".

Director John Madden said in a statement: "In the context of World War II narratives, the story of Operation Mincemeat is unique – a bizarre and seductive cinematic blend of high-level espionage and ingenious fiction, where the stakes could hardly be higher."

He added: "Michelle Ashford’s script fuses multiple strands and moods: tense, romantic, thrilling, unexpectedly funny, and endlessly surprising.

"It tells a richly human story of the soldiers we seldom see, who fight a different kind of war in shadows and deception, haunted by the knowledge that certainty and guarantee of success are nowhere to be found."

Advertisement

Operation Mincemeat is being released in cinemas on 15th April 2022 in the UK. Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.