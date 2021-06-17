Meet the voice cast of Luca – from Jacob Tremblay to Sacha Baron Cohen

The latest film from Pixar is arriving exclusively on Disney Plus this week, with subscribers invited to the Italian Riviera for a thrilling new summertime adventure in Luca.

Advertisement

The animation studio is never one to skimp on its voice casts, and some big names feature in the new film, including child stars, acclaimed actors and Italian comics – not to mention a cameo from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Read on for all you need to know about the cast, including who they’re playing and where you might have seen (or heard) them before.

Jacob Tremblay plays Luca Paguro

Disney

Who is Luca? A 13-year-old sea monster, Luca is curious about the world above the sea but is forbidden from going above the surface by his strict parents. He lives in the waters next to the Italian coast, on a farm where he herds goatfish with his parents but longs for something beyond his quiet farm life. So when Alberto takes him to explore Portorosso, his eyes open up to a whole world of possibilities.

What else has Jacob Tremblay been in? Although only 14 years old, Tremblay already has a wealth of credits to his name. He first found fame playing Jack Newsome in Room – winning several awards in the process – and has since gone on to star in a number of other films including Wonder, Good Boys and Doctor Sleep.

Jack Dylan Grazer plays Alberto Scorfano

Disney

Who is Alberto? A teenage sea monster and Luca’s new best friend, Alberto is enthusiastic to explore the human world. He is a free-spirited, expressive and gregarious boy who is after fun at any cost.

What else has Jack Dylan Glazer been in? Grazer played the role of Eddie Kaspbrak in the 2017 and 2019 film adaptations of Stephen King’s It, and also starred as Freddy Freeman in Shazam! On the small screen, he starred as Young Alex Riley on CBS sitcom Me, Myself & I, and played Fraser Wilson in Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age HBO drama We Are Who We Are.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Emma Berman plays Giulia Marcovaldo

Disney

Who is Giulia? An Italian human girl who befriends Luca and Alberto, Giulia is an outgoing adventurer with a love of books and learning. She is skeptical towards the existence of sea monsters and dreams of one day beating Ercole in the Portorosso Cup.

What else has Emma Berman been in? Berman is something of a newcomer, with her only previous role having been on kids TV show Toot-Toot Cory Carson, also released in 2021.

Marco Barricelli plays Massimo Marcovaldo

Disney

Who is Massimo? An Italian fisherman and cook, Massimo is Giulia’s father. He is an imposing and tattooed man born with only one arm – with a cat who looks extremely similar to him. Despite Luca and Alberto being intimidated by his size and skill with a knife, Massimo has a soft heart, especially for his daughter.

What else has Marco Barricelli been in? Barricelli has previously appeared on Broadway and has a strong stage background, also serving as artistic director of Shakespeare Santa Cruz for several years.

Saverio Raimondo plays Ercole Visconti

Disney

Who is Ercole? The local bully of Portorosso, Ercole is a repeat champion of the town’s Portorosso Cup race, who loves his Vespa and believes that everyone loves him when really they fear him. He has two followers, Ciccio and Guido, who are ready to do his bidding.

What else has Saverio Raimondo been in? Raimondo is an Italian comedian whose stand-up special Il Satiro Parlante (The Talking Satyr) can be found on Netflix.

Maya Rudolph plays Daniela Paguro

Disney

Who is Daniela? A sea monster, Daniela is Luca’s mother who is rather strict but is really just desperate to keep her son safe.

What else has Maya Rudolph been in? A double Emmy-Award winner, Rudolph has appeared in a wealth of popular films – largely comedies such as Grown-Ups, Bridesmaids and Sisters. She is also experienced as a voice actor, with previous credits including Shrek the Third, Big Hero 6, The Angry Birds Movie, The Emoji Movie, The Willoughbys, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and the TV series Big Mouth. She also appeared as Judge Gen on The Good Place.

Jim Gaffigan plays Lorenzo Paguro

Disney

Who is Lorenzo? A sea monster and Luca’s father, Lorenzo is well-meaning but sometimes distracted – and he’s also very passionate about raising his prize-winning crabs.

What else has Jim Gaffigan been in? Primarily a stand-up comedian, Gaffigan has had several successful specials, including the Grammy-nominated shows Mr. Universe, Obsessed, Cinco, and Quality Time. He also co-created and starred in The Jim Gaffigan Show and has appeared in supporting roles in a number of films.

Sandy Martin plays Grandma Paguro

Who is Grandma Paguro? A sea monster and Luca’s grandmother, Grandma knows that breaking a rule or two is part of growing up, and she’s a little too happy to look the other way if Luca’s rebellious side should emerge.

What else has Sandy Martin been in? Martin has appeared in many films and TV shows throughout her career, with notable highlights including Grandma Dynamite in Napoleon Dynamite, Sandy Patrick in Ray Donovan, Mac’s mum in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the mother of Sam Rockwell’s character in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Sacha Baron Cohen plays Uncle Ugo,

Who is Ugo? A sea monster and distant relative of Luca’s, Ugo lives in the deep sea.

Advertisement

What else has Sacha Baron Cohen been in? One of the biggest names in British comedy, Baron Cohen is the man behind Ali G, Borat and Bruno, while other film credits have included Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Hugo, Les Misérables, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 – the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination.