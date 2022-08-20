Look Both Ways ending explained: Do realities align for Natalie?

"There's a happy ending here, and there's not one life that's worse or better than the other."

Netflix's original film Look Both Ways, released on August 17, is based on a screenplay by Alison Prosser and directed by Wanuri Kahiu. It stars Riverdale's Lili Reinhart as the protagonist, Natalie, who had formed a five-year plan to become a successful animator.

On the eve of her college graduation from the University of Texas, an ambitious Natalie has sex with her close friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez). After feeling nauseous, she takes a pregnancy test and based on the result, it sends her along an avenue of exploration into two parallel realities that lead to a series of what if's - like many of us face in life.

In the reality, when the test is positive, she moves back home with Gabe to live with her parents, Tina (Andrea Savage) and Rick (Luke Wilson) to raise the child.

In the reality, where the test is negative, she moves to Los Angeles with her best friend and confidant Cara (Aisha Dee) and pursues a career as an animator, falling in love with Jake along the way (David Corenswet).

Think of a Gen-Z version of Gwyneth Paltrow's romantic comedy Sliding Doors circa 1998, when she caught or missed her tube, sending her along a journey of parallel timelines.

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Look Both Ways.

**Be warned: full spoilers to follow**

Look Both Ways ending explained

Which scenario works out best for Natalie? Both versions of reality present her with trials and tribulations, one of which is love.

The reality of the negative pregnancy test

Natalie holds no romantic feelings for Gabe; in her eyes, it was just a one-night stand. When the fateful pregnancy test shows a negative line, a relieved Natalie says au voir to Gabe, packs up her belongings and heads to Los Angeles to start a new life and take her first rung on the career ladder.

Before long, she lands her dream job at a company called Tall Story Animation as a personal assistant to her career role model Lucy Galloway (Nia Long). Life has never been so good for her.

Look Both Ways. L to R: David Corenswet as Jake and Lili Reinhart as Natalie. Felicia Graham/Netflix

Out at a party one evening, she meets the suave Jake, and their chemistry is undeniable. While in the office for a second interview with Lucy, Natalie is shocked to learn that Jake also works for the same company.

As she begins her new job, the pair start dating, quickly grow closer romantically and decide to move in together. It's everything she has ever dreamed of. However, like in all good rom-coms, life isn't all sweetness and light; fate intervenes in the cruellest of ways.

Jake is offered the job opportunity of a lifetime, with one tiny snag, it's in Nova Scotia, Canada. The couple initially decides to try a long-distance relationship, but it ultimately fails. On top of this, Natalie's boss Lucy tells her that her work is unoriginal and suggests she quit her job. With no man or career, she quickly spirals into a deep depression.

Look Both Ways. L to R: Lili Reinhart as Natalie and David Corenswet as Jake. Felicia Graham/Netflix

After taking time to reflect and nurse her broken heart, Natalie ploughs her emotions into her work. She produces a short animated film that premieres at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. Knowing Jake would be proud of her, she leaves him a voicemail, sharing her good news. He responds by turning up at the premiere, and the pair reunite. Again she has her career and her man.

The reality of the positive pregnancy test

A pregnant Natalie returns to her hometown with a supportive Gabe in tow. He decides to do the right thing and ask for her hand in marriage, but she declines and suggests they co-parent their unborn child instead.

After hearing all the goings on from her best friend Cara about her Los Angeles lifestyle, Natalie can't help but feel she is missing out, and depression takes hold. Although things do improve when she finds out she is having a daughter, who they name Rosie.

Look Both Ways. L to R: Lili Reinhart as Natalie, Luke Wilson as Rick, Danny Ramirez as Gabe, and Andrea Savage as Tina. Felicia Graham/Netflix

After the struggle to co-parent with Gabe, he eventually moves on after Natalie rejects him and proposes to the new lady in his life, Miranda. Green with envy over their relationship Natalie throughs herself into her career with the encouragement of her ever-supportive parents, Tina and Rick.

She produces a Night Owl comic inspired by her young daughter Rosie, and due to its success, she is invited to the South by Southwest festival to talk on a panel with her boss from the non-pregnancy reality, Lucy.

And, as luck would have it, Gabe is also at the festival with his band. He tells Natalie that Miranda was the wrong woman for him, and they rekindle their flame and become a family again.

Look Both Ways. L to R: Lili Reinhart as Natalie and Danny Ramirez as Gabe. Felicia Graham/Netflix

Both realities intertwine when the couples visit Natalie's old University of Texas sorority house, the infamous scene of the pregnancy test. Natalie reflectively walks up to the mirror and tells herself she is okay.

Actress Lili Reinhart told Variety she was attracted to the role because "she loved how there was no wrong path in life for Natalie, and she fell in love with the character."

Reflecting on the film ending, Lili said: "Here's a happy ending, and there's not one life that's worse or better than the other. We wanted people to take away from the film that you have options, and your life doesn't have to look a certain way for you to feel happy."

The important message to garner from the ending of Look Both Ways is that whatever path life takes you down, it can still lead us to where we want to be. And that is something we should all take heed from.

