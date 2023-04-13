The song was written by Paul and Linda McCartney and recorded by their band Wings as the theme for the 1973 film of the same name, which was the first to star Roger Moore as the iconic double agent.

Live and Let Die has been voted as the best Bond song of all time by RadioTimes.com readers in a special Twitter poll as part of our Bond at 70 season.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It beat another song from Moore's tenure in the grand final, with Carly Simon's Nobody Does It Better from the 1977 flick The Spy Who Loved Me coming in second place with 32.8 per cent of the vote compared to 67.2 per cent for Live and Let Die.

Several other classic Bond anthems exited the tournament at the Semi-Final stage, with Shirley Bassey's Diamonds Are Forever, Nancy Sinatra's You Only Live Twice, Adele's Skyfall, and Duran Duran's A View to a Kill all missing out on a place in the final.

Read more about Bond At 70:

Perhaps surprisingly, Bassey's Goldfinger theme had fallen in the previous round – although it did have the misfortunate of coming up against eventual winner Live and Let Die at that stage.

Still, Goldfinger's absence from the final did not go down well with some voters, with one Twitter user writing: "This is nonsense. Goldfinger is by far the best. Anyone not voting this way is just wrong."

In total 24 theme songs were included in the poll, with Louis Armstrong's We Have All the Time in the World from On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Tom Jones's Thunderball and Billie Eilish's No Time to Die among those not to make it to the semi-final stage.

No Time to Die is available to stream on Prime Video, with other Bond films also available to purchase – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.