Over the past few months, its business has been challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, so for a special weekend in September, manager Sandi Harding will convert the shop into a unique Airbnb.

From 18th-20th September, three lucky groups will get the chance to experience an authentic retro movie night at Blockbuster, with a special sleeping area set up for maximum comfort.

The Airbnb description reads: "When you call dibs on this stay, you’re booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won’t have to beg your parents to rent the latest horror flick – we’ll give you the keys to the entire store!

More like this

"As the last standing location in the world, our BLOCKBUSTER store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in BLOCKBUSTER locations around the world."

Efforts have been made to make the experience safe from the continuing threat posed by COVID-19, with thorough cleaning after each stay, as well as face masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser supplied for guests.

Slots for the Blockbuster Airbnb are extremely limited, as bookings will open at 17th August at 1pm (PT) and at only $4 they are likely to sell out straight away. The booking page is available here.

If you aren't able to secure a stay yourself, the retro living room space will remain a feature of Blockbuster Bend for a limited time after the promotional weekend.

Keeping up with the retro theme, the store is also launching a Callgorithm service - a play on Netflix's infamous algorithm technology - in which staff at the store will offer film recommendations based on what you like to watch.

In addition, Blockbuster Bend sells an assortment of merchandise, proclaiming its proud title as the last remaining blockbuster on the planet.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.