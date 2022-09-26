Kaya Scodelario and Alfred Enoch to star in Sky rom-com This Christmas

The new rom-com will be set in London during the Christmas season and will follow Enoch's character Adam and Scodelario's Emma on their daily commute from the village of Langton to London, where they meet the same passengers every day.

Sky has announced that it is working on a brand-new Christmas film for this December called This Christmas, which will star Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch and The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario.

One morning, Adam breaks the unspoken taboo of talking to strangers on a train and invites the entire carriage to hold their own Christmas party together.

As well as Enoch and Scodelario, the film also stars Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Jack Donoghue (Gangs of London), Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), Alexandra Roach (Black Mirror), Ben Miller (Professor T), Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Nadia Parkes (Doctor Who), Clinton Liberty (Normal People) and Robert Emms (Four Lives).

The rom-com is currently in production, with filming having taken place in London and Hertfordshire over the last few months, and comes from director Chris Foggin (Fisherman's Friends). The script has been written by Alastair Galbraith, who has previously written for Doc Martin and River City.

It will be released on Sky Cinema and NOW in the UK, while in the US it will air on Epix.

Sky's Christmas output last year included multiple original films such as A Boy Called Christmas, A Christmas Number One and Last Train to Christmas.

Announcements for this year's holiday season are now starting to come thick and fast, with Amazon producing an original film with Sex Education's Asa Butterfield called Your Christmas Or Mine?, and Mark Gatiss's stage production of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story officially coming to cinemas later this year.

This Christmas will premiere on Sky Cinema and NOW in December. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

