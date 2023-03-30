Gunn made the comments on Twitter in response to popular film YouTuber Grace Randolph, who had reported she'd heard they were "VERY close to a Superman casting" and claimed that Lerman was Gunn's top choice.

James Gunn has brushed aside rumours that Logan Lerman is set to be cast as the lead in his upcoming film Superman: Legacy – revealing that he hadn't even heard of the Percy Jackson star.

But after first explaining that he hadn't had "a single talk with a single actor about the role" Gunn more specifically denied the Lerman rumour, writing: "For the record, I don’t know who that is."

In a follow-up Tweet, he added: "Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman."

The latest Superman reboot was announced by Gunn and DC Studios co-chairperson and CEO Peter Safran back in January – one month after it was revealed that Henry Cavill would not be reprising his role as the Man of Steel in any future DC projects.

When his departure was revealed, Cavill released a statement explaining: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

He added: "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build."

Gunn confirmed earlier in March that he will write and direct Superman: Legacy, which is currently slated for release on 11th July 2025, having previously turned down the opportunity to work on a Superman movie years earlier.

While casting news is remaining under wraps for now, the current frontrunners in the bookmakers' odds include Nicholas Hoult, Austin Butler, and Michael B Jordan.

Superman: Legacy will be released in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

