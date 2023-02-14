The actress, who won a BAFTA for portraying the late monarch in 2006's The Queen, will be presenting a special tribute during the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also due to be in attendance.

The BAFTA Film Awards is set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this Sunday with a segment led by Dame Helen Mirren.

"The Queen occupies a unique place in BAFTA’s history, a close association that spanned 50 years," the British Academy told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the UK’s creative industries."

Queen Elizabeth II receiving an honorary BAFTA in 2013. Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mirren received critical acclaim and multiple awards, including an Oscar, for her performance in Peter Morgan's The Queen – and revealed last year that she wrote to the Queen, who died in September 2022, before taking on the role.

Sunday's ceremony will be hosted by Richard E Grant and This Morning's Alison Hammond, while German Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front is leading the pack with the most nominations, being up for 14 awards.

The war drama is closely followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which both boast 10 nominations each.

As for the Leading Actor, Elvis star Austin Butler, Good Luck to You Leo Grande's Daryl McCormack, Aftersun's Paul Mescal, Living's Bill Nighy, The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell and The Whale's Brendan Fraser are in the running for the award.

Meanwhile, Tár's Cate Blanchett, Blonde's Ana de Armas, The Woman King's Viola Davis, Till's Danielle Deadwyler, Good Luck to You Leo Grande's Dame Emma Thompson and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh are up for Leading Actress.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

The British Academy Film Awards 2023 air on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday 19th February.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.