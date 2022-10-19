JK Rowling's magical wizarding world remains one of the most popular film series of all time, and the franchise has extended to include the Fantastic Beasts prequel series, led by Eddie Redmayne.

Harry Potter recently marked a very special anniversary - it's been two decades since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint left us spellbound in the first Harry Potter film, The Philosopher’s Stone.

All seven of Rowling's books have been adapted for the big screen, which include: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (2010) and 2 (2011).

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) was the latest in the franchise to be released, featuring Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Grindelwald.

Harry Potter fans can immerse themselves in the magic by embarking on a Warner Bros. Studio Tour of the set, which includes the Great Hall, Forbidden Forest and Diagon Alley. It's located in Leavesden just outside London, and tickets for 2023 are now available.

Fans can also enjoy a pilgrimage across the UK to visit the filming locations that weren't filmed inside a studio.

We've listed all the locations where the Harry Potter films were shot - from Hogwarts to Privet Drive below.

Where was Number 4 Privet Drive filmed?

The real-life Privet Drive (Warren Little/Getty Images, SD)

The Dursley family home, where Harry moves to after the death of his parents, was filmed at 12 Picket Post Close, Winkfiled Row in Bracknell. The muggle family consists of Harry's aunt Petunia Evans (Fiona Shaw), uncle Vernon Dursley (Richard Griffiths) and their son, Harry's cousin Dudley (Harry Melling).

Where was platform 9 3/4 filmed?

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

As stated in both the films and the books, Platform 9 3/4 is located at London's King's Cross station, and were filmed at the station's on platforms 4 and 5. There's also a station luggage trolley, as found in the books, which is embedded in the wall as a photo opportunity at the station. Fans have since caught wind of the trolley in the wall, so queues to have photos taken next to it may take some time.

However, the bridge which Harry and Hagrid walk over which was set at King's Cross was actually filmed in York train station.

Where was Hogwarts filmed?

Alnwick castle in Northumberland starred as Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry in 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The Outer Bailey of the castle was the location for Harry and his Hogwart students learning to fly broomsticks with Madam Hooch (Zoe Wanamaker), and where Harry learned the rules of Quidditch. Alnwick castle is currently open to tourists.

Meanwhile, some of the exterior scenes were filmed at Gloucester Cathedral in Gloucestershire and Hogwarts Great Hall was modelled after the Great Hall at Christ Church in Oxford England.

Where was Diagon Alley filmed?

Warner Bros.

Some of the magical cobblestoned shopping street Diagon Alley was filmed at Leadenhall Market for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, where the iconic wizard and witch pub The Leaky Cauldron was also recreated.

Leadenhall Market is one of London's oldest markets, and dates from the 14th century. You can find it on Gracechurch Street in EC3V 1LT.

Where was Hagrid’s Hut filmed?

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Medium shot of Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid with two PU in the background. © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Gamekeeper Hagrid's (Robbie Coltrane) hut was filmed at Clachaig Gully in Glencoe, Argyl, Scotland. Sadly the hut no longer exists but the you can still enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

Where was Snape’s potions classroom filmed?

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (Sky)

Snape's potions classroom was filmed in Lacock Abbey in Wiltshire, which is part of the National Trust and open to the public.

Where was Hogwarts Infirmary and library filmed?

Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Warner Brothers International

Oxford university was the location for lots of Harry Potter scenes. Divinity School, which is a part of the university, was used for Hogwarts infirmary, where Harry recuperates in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Divinity School was also where Ron had a dance lesson with Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter in the Goblet of Fire.

Meanwhile, Duke Humfrey's Library art Oxford starred as Hogwarts Library in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and was the first place Harry used his Cloak of Invisibility. The Cloisters of New College, which is actually one of the oldest colleges at Oxford university, were used for some of the hallways in Hogwarts, most famously in the scene where Harry's friends have turned against him in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Christ Church college and its grand Bodley Tower staircase was also used as a filming location in the first two movies, including the scene where Harry first arrives at Hogwarts. Christ Church cloisters were used for some of Hogwarts corridor scenes. One special scene that the cloisters were filmed for was in in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, when Harry looks at the quidditch trophy won by his father.

Fans can take a Harry Potter walking tour of Oxford, which must be booked in advance.

