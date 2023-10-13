That’s right, Friday the 13th: The Awakening will be available to watch from today - and this time, you’ll be able to do so from the comfort of your own home.

Funnily enough, Friday the 13th: The Awakening will be available to watch from - you guessed it! - Friday 13th October.

How to watch Friday the 13th: The Awakening

Rather than be shown in cinemas, the full film has been released on YouTube and is free to watch.

Two versions will be released - one rated R and another rated M.

Where can you watch the Friday the 13th movies?

Most of the Friday the 13th movies are available to watch via Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms - but see below for a list of places you can watch each of the creepy instalments.

Friday the 13th (1980) is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and YouTube.

is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and YouTube. Friday the 13th: Part II (1981) is available on Paramount Plus and Sky, or you can rent or buy the film from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more.

is available on Paramount Plus and Sky, or you can rent or buy the film from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more. Friday the 13th: Part III (1982) is streaming on Sky and NOW, and you can rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) , Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985 ), Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) , Friday the 13th, Part VII: The New Blood (1988) , and Friday the 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) are all streaming on Paramount Plus now. You can rent or buy these films from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more.

, ), , , and are all streaming on Paramount Plus now. You can rent or buy these films from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more. Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) , and Jason X (2002) are available to rent or buy from Amazon and Apple TV+.

, and are available to rent or buy from Amazon and Apple TV+. Freddy vs Jason (2003) is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, YouTube and more.

is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, YouTube and more. Friday the 13th (2009) is streaming on Paramount Plus and NOW, and is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, YouTube and more.

