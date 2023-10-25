The film is directed by Emma Tammi and produced by Jason Blum, and the latter hopes that after the rather convoluted process of getting the film to the screen, it can now usher in a whole new big-screen horror franchise.

"We have a great rapport with Scott [Cawthon, game creator]," he told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview ahead of release. "And hopefully if the movie does perform the way I think it will perform, we'll get to make more of these movies.

"I'm looking forward to that – and the next ones won't take as long, they'll be a lot easier because we now have a process in place that everybody is comfortable with."

Before you go and see the new film, you might be wondering if it's suitable for younger audience members - read everything you need to know about its age rating in the UK.

Five Nights at Freddy's age rating: What certificate is the horror film?

In the UK, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given the film a 15 certificate – meaning that only those aged 15 and above are permitted to see it.

The BBFC website cites strong threat and violence in the film, with a more detailed description reading: "Scenes of strong, sustained threat and violence accompany an unsettling theme of child abduction."

Some of the examples given of violence include "stabbings, slashings with bladed instruments and an undetailed decapitation" while the guidelines also state that: "People are menaced by robotic machines designed in the form of animals and children who behave in a strange manner."

Meanwhile, the BBFC also notes "mild bad language" and "references to mental illness".

Interestingly, in the US the film has been given the more lenient PG-13 rating, which means that across the Atlantic anyone over the age of 13 can see it, and those under that age can still go if accompanied by an adult.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

