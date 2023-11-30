So, to highlight just a few, we at RadioTimes.com have taken on the best Fight Club quotes.

Written in 1996, the source novel tackled many of the same themes as Bret Easton Ellis's American Psycho and its subsequent 2000 film adaptation, with Patrick Bateman also breaking down as he seeks to find his identity through his wealth, status and possessions - but loses himself entirely in them.

The 1999 film adaptation of Fight Club brought to life the insomniac everyman The Narrator (Edward Norton) and his fanatic alter ego, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), and took this inner conflict to the silver screen, projecting its message to a far larger audience.

And it's hard to overstate the cultural impact it had then and still has today, with many of the themes only becoming more relevant with the advent of social media, making it one of the most quoted films in cinema history.

The movie remains self-aware, however, and warns us of heading down any path in blind faith - as the Fight Club dogma results in people becoming hurt, with the situation quickly getting out of hand, as highlighted by the film’s explosive and shocking ending.

It’s no small wonder, then, given its ever-increasing poignancy, that there are plenty of Fight Club quotes to get through - which we have in spades just below.

Warning: spoilers ahead

Best Fight Club Quotes

Brad Pitt in Fight Club. 20th Century Studios

"The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club." – Quipped by Tyler Durden, this one needs no introduction. One of the most iconic lines in cinema history, which is still referenced time and time again almost a quarter of a century later. "Without pain, without sacrifice, we would have nothing." – Another from Tyler musing upon what it takes to achieve a pure consciousness and life experience without being defined by exterior interferences such as judgement, approval or materialism. "The things you own end up owning you." – The Narrator warning the viewer about the perils of capitalism and how we can lose our identity through it, setting the tone for the film. "I found freedom. Losing all hope was freedom." – The Narrator found himself unbound by the pressures of his own expectations and those of others by hitting the lowest of lows, becoming reborn like a phoenix. "You met me at a very strange time in my life." – After The Narrator casts Tyler Durden out of him by shooting himself in the face and watches as buildings crumble in the distance, the underplayed delivery by Edward Norton offers a very funny and understated juxtaposition to the events of the film as both The Narrator and the viewer mull over the twisty ending. "I felt like destroying something beautiful." – In a disturbing turn of events, The Narrator lashes out at Angel Face, played by Jared Leto, for representing something unattainable by most – being beautiful – and permanently disfigures him by smashing his face into a bloody pulp in a literal embodiment of destroying these pressures, highlighting the dangers of blind fanaticism. "You're not your f*****g khakis." – Tyler Durden scolding those who derive their identity from their possessions, rather than their own personality from within. "Sticking feathers up your butt does not make you a chicken." – Leading on from the last quote, Tyler is again mocking The Narrator for being able to detach themselves from material goods. "We are a by-product of a lifestyle obsession." – Really hammering the anti-consumerist theme, Tyler is saying that in today’s life, who we are as people is secondary to the things we own and our 'status'. "It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything." – Similar to the fourth quote in this list, Tyler re-emphasises that we as humans are free when unshackled by the constraints of societal pressures and being beholden to the opinions of ourselves and others. "You are the same decaying organic matter as everything else." – By coming to terms that we as individuals aren’t particularly unique and will too eventually wilt like the flowers, Tyler argues that on a fundamental level, humans are all as unimportant as one another, removing class, status and societal norms that put individuals down. "This is your life, and it's ending one minute at a time." – Rather than wasting your life chasing after unattainable material items, The Narrator argues that our impending fates should hasten our desire to be free and live our lives to their full and unburdened potential. "Stop trying to control everything and just let go. Let go!" – Incensed by The Narrator’s inability to live without being viewed through the lens of wider society, Tyler Durden practically screams this line to get them to wake up and live in a way that is true to the self. "I say never be complete. Stop being perfect. I say let's evolve, let the chips fall where they may." – Rather than setting ourselves with lofty goals and making our contentment and enjoyment of life conditional on meeting arbitrary requirements, Tyler Durden argues that we should appreciate who we are now and grow as people as time goes on. "If you wake up in a different time, in a different place, could you wake up as a different person?" – Without referencing it directly, The Narrator yearns to be removed from their current situation to start again, unshackled by the chains of their own existence and the perception of themselves and from others.

